Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

