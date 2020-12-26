Volvo’s (VOLV.B) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 194 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 191.64.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

