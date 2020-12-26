VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165,987.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.80 million and $165,987.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00133313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00655318 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00161003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00351005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00095412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058583 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

