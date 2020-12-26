Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.68. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 8,776 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 199,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

