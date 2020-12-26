Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.