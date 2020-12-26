Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,721.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $24,721.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00127589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00207970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00624318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00330766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,525,055 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.