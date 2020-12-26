Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vicor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

VICR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,438,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.