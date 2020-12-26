Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 307.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viad by 58.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viad by 719.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of VVI opened at $35.07 on Friday. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $716.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

