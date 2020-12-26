Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $8.67. 1,875,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,245. The stock has a market cap of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

