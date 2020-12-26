Veros (VRS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,223.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a market cap of $313,196.89 and $22,223.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00192315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00618129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088507 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.