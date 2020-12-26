Veros Price Reaches $0.26 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $314,343.19 and approximately $17,872.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00663073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00164075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060418 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

