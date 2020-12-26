Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VECO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 412,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 39.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

