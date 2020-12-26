Utrust (UTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00040634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00284359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015150 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.