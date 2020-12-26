Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.