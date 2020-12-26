US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Shares Down 2.8%

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.47%.

