Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UBA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

