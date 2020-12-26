UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.78 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $13.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00510267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

