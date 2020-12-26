UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.78 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005531 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $13.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00510267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.