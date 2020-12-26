Universe (UNI) Price Tops $0.0010

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a market cap of $91,810.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,131,861 coins and its circulating supply is 87,931,861 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

