Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.43.

OLED opened at $233.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.03. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

