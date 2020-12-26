United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). The business had revenue of $199.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $61,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.