United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 337,885 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

