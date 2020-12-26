Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0001 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 350.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $10.39 and $32.15. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $567,472.10 and $4.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.