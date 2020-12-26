UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNF. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.31. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders sold 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $891,792 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

