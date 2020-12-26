UChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,240.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a market cap of $30,015.62 and $4,240.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00134849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00662521 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00164215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00059736 BTC.

About UChain

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

