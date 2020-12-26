UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,510 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

