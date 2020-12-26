UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.