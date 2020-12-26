UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

