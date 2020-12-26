UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of American Public Education worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Public Education by 557.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of APEI opened at $31.75 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $470.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,209 shares of company stock valued at $99,025 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

