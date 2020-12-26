Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.03.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

UBER traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 6,316,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,948,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

