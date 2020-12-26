TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $788,436.79 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $788,436.79 and $119,376.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,503,395,085 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

