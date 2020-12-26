TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

TUIFY stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

