Truist Financial Corp Takes $69,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 3,470,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $9.49 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

