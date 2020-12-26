Truist Financial Corp Makes New $174,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

NYSE PMX opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

