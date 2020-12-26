Truist Financial Corp Makes New $124,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

