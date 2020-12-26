TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $274.93 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Koinex, CoinTiger and Crex24. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.93 million and $76.31 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00134575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00666175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00163882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00096508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060442 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Kuna, HBUS, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitso, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, Crex24, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

