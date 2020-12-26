TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $54.44 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00017147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00208426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00639344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00339832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00092594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00058505 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

