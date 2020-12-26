Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Triton International’s efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-induced woes. In October, the company announced nearly 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are optimistic about the strong rebound in business which the company witnessed in the third quarter with increase in trade volumes and container demand. The company’s projections for the fourth quarter are also encouraging. Amid these positives, shares of Triton International have outperformed its industry in the last six months. However, coronavirus woes continue to weigh on the company’s prospects. Due to coronavirus-related headwinds, Triton International’s earnings and total leasing revenues declined 16.3% and 4.5% year over year in the first nine months of 2020. The company’s bleak earnings surprise history is also worrisome.”

TRTN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE TRTN opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,756,939 shares of company stock worth $404,968,488. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

