Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Tripio has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $466,750.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00041459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00287268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

