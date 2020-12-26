Tripio Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $578,357.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00046731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00316090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.