Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.65.

TCOM opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

