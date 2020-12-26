Trexcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,648.82 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 116.3% higher against the US dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $25,648.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 937.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin (TREX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

