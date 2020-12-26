TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Sells 65,400 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,987.34.

Dawn Elizabeth De Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.3995511 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

