Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

