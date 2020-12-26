TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

TPIC opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

