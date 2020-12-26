Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $606.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001832 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005881 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.