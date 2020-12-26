Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $458.09 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

