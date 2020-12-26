The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.10

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and traded as low as $125.54. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 1,128,339 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

