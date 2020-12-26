The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Lovesac by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

