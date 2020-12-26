The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 405,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,339,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.